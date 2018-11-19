GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR Begins with Jr NTR, Ram Charan

RRR starts rolling today, tweets 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
A file photo of SS Rajamouli.(Twitter photo)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli began the shooting of his next Telugu film RRR and the first shot of the film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been filmed in Hyderabad on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli wrote: "RRR starts rolling today..." with the hashtag #RRRShootBegins. The project marks the first collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

"RRR starts rolling today," Rajamouli tweeted.



Giving a sneak peek into the sets of Rajamouli's next, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh posted a video of the filmmaker on Twitter in which he can be heard saying ACTION.





The film was launched on November 11 and the grand event was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.

To be made on a budget of Rs. 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

"The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore," he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.

ALSO READ | Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside

Apparently, both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.

"I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I'm yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon," Ram Charan had told reporters while promoting "Rangasthalam".

MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose music, while Senthil Kumar will crank the camera.

The technical crew includes national award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril.

