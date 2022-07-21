Shooting of Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu Remake Starring Pawan Kalyan Postponed

Actor-Director Samuthirakani recently announced the Telugu remake of his Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham with Pawan Kalyan. In the Telugu remake of the film Pawan Kalyan is likely to reprise the role played by Samuthirakani in the original version. Pawan Kalyan recently allotted a 20-day schedule for the shooting of the film.

However, the shooting of the film has been postponed at the last moment due to Pawan Kalyan’s illness.

The actor turned politician recently travelled to many parts of both Godavari districts for the Janavani programme of Jana Sena Party. After returning from the tour he fell sick. Many of his party officials, programme committee members and security personnel have also fallen sick. Because of this, the shooting of Vinodhaya Sitham’s remake, which was to start as per the schedule given by Pawan Kalyan has been delayed.

According to reports, the shooting of many of Pawan Kalyan’s films are also getting delayed due to his involvement in party programmes. Pawan’s another film Hari Hara Veera Mallu helmed by Kris Jagarlamudi is also yet to be wrapped up even after two years. A few reports even claim that the movie has been shelved for now.

The Telugu adaptation of Vinodhaya Sitham will also see Sai Dharam Tej in an important role. The comic drama’s plot revolves around a catastrophic car accident in which a self-centred and authoritative man dies. He is then granted 90-day time by the god of time to live on earth in order to set things right.

Samuthirakani has earlier directed Telugu movies like Shambho Shiva Sambho, Jenda Pai Kapiraju and Naalo. The upcoming film will also feature Pawan Kalyan playing the role of a god. Earlier, he played the role of god in Gopala Gopala, which was remade in Hindi as OMG: Oh My God.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.