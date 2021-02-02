News18 Logo

Shooting On Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' Begins
Shooting On Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' Begins

Director Om Raut on Tuesday commenced shooting for his next directorial venture "Adipurush", starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The filmmaker took to social media to share the news about his multilingual period saga. "#Adipurush aarambh. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1," Raut wrote on Twitter. "Baahubali" star Prabhas too shared an update on Instagram. Featuring an extensive range of visual effects, "Adipurush" is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana epic and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Backed by T-Series, “Adipurush” is described as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”. The film is Raut’s follow-up project to his blockbuster movie “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year. “Adipurush” is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.


