Shooting on Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Adipurush’ Begins

Prabhas shared an update about his highly anticipated next film, Adipurush. The actor informed his fans, who have been eagerly waiting, via social media that the magnum opus has finally gone on floors. Directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut and co-starring Saif Ali Khan, the forthcoming mythological drama is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle to share the official poster of Adipurush. The makers have commenced the shooting as mentioned by the word ‘Aarambh’ on the poster, meaning started.

The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the first title poster was unveiled. The makers have already revealed that the big-budget venture will be captured in 3D and will feature a wide range of graphics. It was also reported that the team has roped in top VFX experts and specialists from Hollywood to execute the visual effects in the epic period actioner. Last month, Om Raut revealed on social media that the motion capture for the film has begun. He wrote, “Creating the world of #Adipurush." The film promises to be a visual spectacle bringing in techniques that has never been seen in India.

Prabhas, who will be essaying the role of Lord Ram, will undergo physical transformation to portray the ambitious character. Saif will portray the antagonist – character of Lankesh, the most intelligent demon to have walked the face of the Earth. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

Prabhas has three other big projects in the pipeline. He has been busy filming for the upcoming epic romantic drama titled Radhe Shyam. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Next, Prabhas has started prepping for Salaar where he is expected to play a character with a dark side to it. The upcoming biggie is helmed by ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel. The actor is also looking forward to his first collaboration with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The two stars will be seen sharing screen space in Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film.