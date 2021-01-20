Shoot Stalled on 'Pathan' Set After Director Siddharth Anand Hit by Assistant: Report

After the massive success of War, director Siddharth Anand is helming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan. John Abraham is reportedly playing a negative role in the YRF actioner and the movie has gone on the floors as per various media reports. Only recently, Deepika too confirmed being part of the movie.

Now, a report claims that a massive fight broke on the film sets. The incident left everyone shocked and even stalled the shoot for one day. It is being said that Siddharth and an assistant of his got into a nasty war of words, which even got physical at one point, and both men slapped each other.

A source shared with a website, "Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he's the captain of the ship, he didn't like how a particular assistant was behaving during work. He also wanted all phones to be kept away but the assistant didn't pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument. Later, the assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back."

Reportedly, the assistant has been fired from the project.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is also set to direct Fighter with Deepika and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles.