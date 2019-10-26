Take the pledge to vote

Shooting Wraps on Daniel Craig's No Time to Die

Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M. Rami Malek plays the main antagonist in the film, slated to be released on April 8, 2020.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
The filming of new James Bond movie No Time To Die has been completed.

The announcement was made on the spy franchise's official Instagram account.

"That's a wrap on No Time to Die. See you in cinemas April 2020," read the caption, accompanying a photograph of star Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25

The film finds Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica.

According to the official synopsis, "his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

The film marks Craig's last outing as the iconic fictional spy.

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre(2015).

No Time To Die also features Lea Seydoux reprising her Spectre role of psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner and Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny.

Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M.

Rami Malek plays the main antagonist in the film, slated to be released on April 8, 2020.

