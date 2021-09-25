Shootout In Rohini Court: 16 Movies and Web Series That Play Out Gang Rivalry and Stand-offs

A Delhi gangster was shot dead inside the Rohini court by assailants from a rival gang who were disguised as lawyers on Friday. The incident played out like a scene from a gangster movie and film buffs have drawn parallels with what happened in real life to what they have seen on reel.

News18 lists movies and web series that played out underworld face-offs and gang rivalries, much like what happened in the Rohini court.

Satya

A ground breaking Hindi gangster film, Satya’s legacy has only grown over 23 years. In a scene shot at an under construction building, Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) and his gang are ambushed but a death bid is foiled. Following this incident, the movie puts the characters in various shootout scenes as the rivalry gets bloodier. It also set Mumbai as one of the prime cities for the gangster plot to playout.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Hungry for power, Maya bhai (Vivek Oberoi) keeps killing off local gangsters on his way to the top. The climax scene of this movie sees Maya (Vivek Oberoi) and his gang cornered by the police inside an apartment as their reign of terror comes to an end.

Company

Chandru (Vivek Oberoi) and Malik (Ajay Devgn) are allies in the crime world until a rift causes them to become bitter rivals. Malik orders a kill on Chandru at his home but he manages to escape. Company is another one of Ram Gopal Varma’s brilliant gangster movies that is both raw and real.

Family

Viren (Amitabh Bachchan), a dreaded gangster operating out of Bangkok, comes back to India for the sake of his family and son and murders off a rival and his family in a successful assassination bid at a cinema hall. This incident sets off a chain of events that forces Viren to mend his criminal ways.

Gangster

The 2006 film was rumoured to be based on the life of mobster Abu Salem and former actress Monica Bedi, but director Anurag Basu has denied any similarities to any real characters or incidents. There are several gunfight scenes in this gangster drama, including an initial one in flashback, where Simran (Kangana Ranaut) and Daya (Shiney Ahuja) are caught in a police encounter which kills a child they were emotionally attached to as a couple.

Sicario

A special task force is set up to eliminate Mexico’s drug lord. Sicario is tightly wound thriller and grabs attention with its brilliant action set pieces and stand off scenes between the law enforcement and the brutal drug lords of Mexico.

Narcos

Hit Netflix series Narcos has plenty of rival gang scenes that show utter disregard for authorities that drug lords in Columbia had. Based on true scenarios, from gory shoot out sequences to stand offs with the police and DEA, Narcos is a thrilling and gritty gangster drama like no other.

Vikram Vedha

Tamil hit gangster drama Vikram Vedha plays out like a slick cat-and-mouse chase. But the main plot revolves around Vikram (R Madahavan), a special police agent trying to neutralise gangsters.

Kaithi

Tamil-language action thriller film plays out stand-off scenarios with exhilarating finesse. Dilli’s (Karti) identity is unknown until he unleashes his violent streak and helps a police unit escape in a van.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen, directed by Guy Ritchie, is a fun mobster drama that uses humour to drive its gang-war plot. In true Guy Ritchie style, it has shady characters, slick action and entertaining face-off scenarios.

The Departed

Martin Scorsese holds undisputed mastery over gangster movies and in The Departed he pits gangsters against the police. It paints a realistic picture of the US crime scene showing how criminals outsmart the cops.

Mulshi Pattern

Marathi gangster drama Mulshi Pattern is a poignant take on farmers’ issues and how wayward youth fall prey to crime and become gangsters only to meet their end at the hands of rivals or the police.

Gangs of Wasseypur

A cult and deserving entry in the gangster genre, Gangs of Wasseypur shows the problematic support that criminals get from the system. It has a deeply realistic take on violence and rides on fun dialogues and an intriguing revenge plot.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur showcases how local gang lords flourish under political support and grow out of control maddened by uninhibited power. The gory faceoffs and festering crime in small towns is portrayed on the back of an entertaining dialogue play.

Fargo

Fargo series bases itself on the true history of gang wars and crime syndicates in the US. Most interesting aspect is that it uses dark humour as commentary on the nation’s crime scenario.

The Outlaws

The Korean gangster genre have be very successful. They’re graphically violent but very stylised. The Outlaws smartly showcases gang rivalry, effect it has on the locals and how police neutralises them. The action is not over-the-top but gory and very real in Korean gangster films.

