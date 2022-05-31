Short Film Maassa To Be Screened at Mumbai International Film Festival

After establishing a successful career as choreographer in Hindi and Marathi industries, Phulawa Khamkar has ventured into direction with short film Maasa. To her surprise, it has been selected for screening at the Mumbai International Film Festival. The short film will be screened at the festival on June 3. Phulawa shared this information in a recent Instagram post. Phulawa also shared a snippet of a Mumbai Times article in which she spoke about Maasa.

Phulawa said that she tried to convey a subject with an entirely different approach with Maasa. She added that she has got a broader perspective of how things work by directing Maasa. According to Phulawa, the entire credit for the success of Maasa goes to the team behind it.

Actresses Nandita Patkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Disha Pardeshi and others applauded Phulawa. Phulawa’s fans asked her where they can see this short film in the comments section of the post. Others appreciated her and wished all the best for future projects.

According to reports, 120 films were selected out of 1300 for screening at the festival. Actresses Amruta Subhash and Jyoti Subhash are a part of this film. Maasa is written by actor and writer Sandesh Kulkarni. Besides writing, Sandesh has also acted in Maasa. Nilesh Moharir has composed the music for this film. Maasa narrates the story of Ketki and her mother in law Rakhma. Ketki and Rakhma, both have lost their husbands.

Apart from Maasa, Phulawa is also associated with another film Ananya. Ananya will release on July 22 and is written and directed by Pratap Madhavrao Phad. Teaser of this film was released recently. Ananya narrates the story of a love story. This story witnesses a tragic twist with the death of the protagonist.

