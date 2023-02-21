After dropping 2 peppy tracks from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer upcoming film- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the makers have now released movie’s Holi anthem - Show Me The Thumka. It sees Ranbir and Shraddha dance like never before, and needless to say, the song is already been loved by social media users.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram a few moments back, and dropped a glimpse from song’s video. She wrote,"Thoda Latka Jhatka, Full-On Nain Matakka 💃🕺🏻#ShowMeTheThumka Song Out Now!!! #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar in cinemas on 8th March."

The three-minute-fifteen-seconds song sees Ranbir in a vibrant blue kurta, and Shraddha looking gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. Set up in festive theme, the song is shot around a colourful set, and Ranbir and Shraddha’s dance moves are simply killer. The song crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh will surely make you hit the dance floor.

It was just a few days ago that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar launched their first song which became quite a sensation within hours of its release. Ranbir and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry is also being lauded in the Luv Ranjan directorial. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are paired opposite each other in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan, known fo directing Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also collaborating with Ranbir fir the first time.

In the romantic song, Ranbir, madly in love with Shraddha, is chasing her around the streets, beaches and other picturesque locations of Spain to woo her. Shraddha, on the other hand, is also shown enjoying the attention. The song also features some steamy moments between Shraddha and Ranbir. The peppy tunes, beachy vibes and Ranbir-Shraddha’s crackling chemistry make this song the perfect love anthem.

Next, the makers unveiled another track Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, which is also a hit among the listeners.

Speaking of the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year. Thee movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8. The project also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the projects.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

