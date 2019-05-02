'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019

Hina Khan has ruled the hearts of TV audiences ever since her debut on the small screen with popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also one of the most liked contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 11.Now, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star aka Komolika is gearing up for her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina Khan shared a picture from her gym routine which, however, prompted a rather strange response from her co-star Erica Fernandes.Dressed in a yellow shorts and purple T-shirt, the star was seen gearing up for the ‘new chapter’ of her life.Hina Khan captioned the picture as, “That last painful rep. And the satisfaction on my face post that… Be the girl who decided to go for it #GymSwagger #Goals #Cannes2019 #GettingThere #NewChapter #ThankyouGod #Peace #FitGirl #GymFashion.”While her fans have lauded Hina Khan for the new beginning, her co-star from TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Erica Fernandes left a “Show-off” comment on her picture. Hina Khan was quick to reply as she wrote, “show off, Flaunt, impress, set gashin goals, whatever suits you eri baby…kissi.”The camaraderie between the two actresses can be easily seen from this post. Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee also shared a picture a few days back, showing off their pool get-together.According to reports, Hina Khan will be heading to French Riviera to attend the launch of her film Lines’ first official look. Set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC and is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal.