English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are friends and have worked together in TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan
Loading...
Hina Khan has ruled the hearts of TV audiences ever since her debut on the small screen with popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also one of the most liked contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 11.
Now, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star aka Komolika is gearing up for her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina Khan shared a picture from her gym routine which, however, prompted a rather strange response from her co-star Erica Fernandes.
Dressed in a yellow shorts and purple T-shirt, the star was seen gearing up for the ‘new chapter’ of her life.
Hina Khan captioned the picture as, “That last painful rep. And the satisfaction on my face post that… Be the girl who decided to go for it #GymSwagger #Goals #Cannes2019 #GettingThere #NewChapter #ThankyouGod #Peace #FitGirl #GymFashion.”
While her fans have lauded Hina Khan for the new beginning, her co-star from TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Erica Fernandes left a “Show-off” comment on her picture. Hina Khan was quick to reply as she wrote, “show off, Flaunt, impress, set gashin goals, whatever suits you eri baby…kissi.”
The camaraderie between the two actresses can be easily seen from this post. Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee also shared a picture a few days back, showing off their pool get-together.
According to reports, Hina Khan will be heading to French Riviera to attend the launch of her film Lines’ first official look. Set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC and is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Now, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star aka Komolika is gearing up for her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina Khan shared a picture from her gym routine which, however, prompted a rather strange response from her co-star Erica Fernandes.
Dressed in a yellow shorts and purple T-shirt, the star was seen gearing up for the ‘new chapter’ of her life.
Hina Khan captioned the picture as, “That last painful rep. And the satisfaction on my face post that… Be the girl who decided to go for it #GymSwagger #Goals #Cannes2019 #GettingThere #NewChapter #ThankyouGod #Peace #FitGirl #GymFashion.”
While her fans have lauded Hina Khan for the new beginning, her co-star from TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Erica Fernandes left a “Show-off” comment on her picture. Hina Khan was quick to reply as she wrote, “show off, Flaunt, impress, set gashin goals, whatever suits you eri baby…kissi.”
The camaraderie between the two actresses can be easily seen from this post. Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee also shared a picture a few days back, showing off their pool get-together.
According to reports, Hina Khan will be heading to French Riviera to attend the launch of her film Lines’ first official look. Set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC and is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
- Scientists May Have Found Possible Crash Site of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results