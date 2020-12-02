Showik Chakraborty Gets Bail in Drugs Case, Prabhas Announces New Film with Prashanth Neel

Showik Chakraborty, 24, was arrested on September 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was granted bail by a special court on Wednesday.

Read: Now, Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities in Andhra Institute

Also read: Bharti Singh Shares Pictures with Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Hints at 'Being Tested'

In another news, Prabhas unveiled a teaser poster of his upcoming film Salaar, which will be directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Read: When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Posed By the Beach

Also read: Dia Mirza on Two Decades of Miss Asia Pacific Pageant Win

Also, actor Rahul Roy, who was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital following a brain stroke, has been shifted out and being kept under observation.

Read: These Actors are Bikers for Life, See Pics

Also read: Oscars 2021 Will Not be a Virtual Affair, Ceremony Pushed to This Date

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

South star Prabhas seems to be on a roll. The actor already has two films in the making, and a third has just been announced. After Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans will see him in action thriller titled Salaar.

Read: Prabhas to Unleash His Dark Side in New Pan-India Film Salaar, Makers Release Intense Poster

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a series of stunning pictures with Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra on social media. Siddhant is working with Deepika, Dhairya and Ananya Panday in Shakun's next feature film.

Read: Deepika Padukone Enjoys Magical Sunset with Co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, See Pics

During a recent task on Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan shared that he was molested as a child. Now, Pavitra Punia calls him 'god's child'.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Pens Emotional Note After Eijaz Khan Shares Childhood Molestation Incident

Prabhas will be seen portraying a violent character in the upcoming action thriller Salaar, which is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Read: Prabhas to Unleash His Dark Side in New Pan-India Film Salaar, Makers Release Intense Poster

Actor Rahul Roy suffered from a brain stroke while shooting in high altitudes for his forthcoming project. He is currently under observation at Nanavati Hospital.

Read: Rahul Roy Moved from ICU and Kept Under Observation After Suffering Brain Stroke

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.