2-MIN READ

Showik Chakraborty Gets Bail in Drugs Case, Prabhas Announces New Film with Prashanth Neel

December 2

December 2

While Showik Chakraborty was granted bail after spending three months in prison over a drugs case, Prabhas announced a new film with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel.

Showik Chakraborty, 24, was arrested on September 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was granted bail by a special court on Wednesday.

In another news, Prabhas unveiled a teaser poster of his upcoming film Salaar, which will be directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Also, actor Rahul Roy, who was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital following a brain stroke, has been shifted out and being kept under observation.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

South star Prabhas seems to be on a roll. The actor already has two films in the making, and a third has just been announced. After Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans will see him in action thriller titled Salaar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a series of stunning pictures with Deepika Padukone and director Shakun Batra on social media. Siddhant is working with Deepika, Dhairya and Ananya Panday in Shakun's next feature film.

During a recent task on Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan shared that he was molested as a child. Now, Pavitra Punia calls him 'god's child'.

Prabhas will be seen portraying a violent character in the upcoming action thriller Salaar, which is helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Actor Rahul Roy suffered from a brain stroke while shooting in high altitudes for his forthcoming project. He is currently under observation at Nanavati Hospital.

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.


