Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Taken to Civic Hospital for Medical Tests

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, held in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput'sdeath, to a civic hospital in Mumbai for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official said. After the tests, the duo would be presented in a local court, he said.

While Showik is a brother of Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main accused in the case, Miranda was Rajput's house manager. They were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after over 10 hours of questioning.

"Both the accused were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital around 9.15 am on Saturday by an NCB team for formalities of medical tests," the official said. "After the completion of the process, they will be produced in a court," he added.

The NCB has already arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). They are currently in the probe agency's custody. It is probing the drug angle, in this case, under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty.

