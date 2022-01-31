Showstopper Urvashi Rautela Wears Rs 40 Crore Gold Gown at Arab Fashion Week

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most charming and beautiful actresses of Bollywood. She has created a huge fan base due to her style statement. Urvashi Rautela has now become the first Indian showstopper to walk for prestigious Arab fashion week twice. Urvashi donned a gold and diamond ensemble for the recently concluded fashion show, which has drawn attention of all. Urvashi’s outfit made of real gold and studded with diamond is said to be worth around Rs 40 crore.

Her beauty, in the Cleopatra gold and diamond outfit, on the ramp amazed everyone. Not only her looks but her style and confidence too attracted a lot of attention.

Urvashi has shared a few pictures and videos of herself in this outfit on Instagram. From her posts it looks like the actress is draped in gold from head to toe. The accessories that she wore on her head also looked very expensive. The outfit has been designed by Furne One Amato, a popular fashion brand launched in 2002 in UAE. This is not the first time that Urvashi has worn an expensive outfit.

In the past too she has flaunted her beauty in some costly dresses but the gold gown she donned this time is said to be the most expensive one. While the actress is not seen in many films she stays connected with her fans through her social media. Urvashi not only keeps her fans updated about her projects but also gives glimpses of her personal life.

The actress was last seen as a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant. She became the youngest jury member in the history of the beauty pageant and she was reportedly paid a whopping $1.2 million (around Rs 8 crore).

