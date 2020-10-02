Showtime Renews Hit Drama Series 'Billions' For Sixth Season

Los Angeles: Critically-acclaimed series “Billions” has been ordered for sixth season by Showtime. In a statement, the network also announced that actor Corey Stoll, who guest starred as Mike Prince in season five, will return as a series regular.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show is about hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), as he accumulates wealth and power in the world of high finance. Axelrod’s aggressive tactics to secure high returns frequently cross over into the illegalacts that United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) attempts to prosecute.

The renewal comes as the show has not yet returned to production for its final five episodes of season five, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 production shutdown. The fifth season launched on Showtime in May with a seven-episode run through to June. The network said it hopes that the remaining five episodes will air in 2021 with season six to follow. Koppelman and Levien serve as showrunners for the series. It also features actors Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn and Kelly AuCoin.