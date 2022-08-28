Shraddha Arya Admits She Was Approached For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 But Could Not Participate Because...

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is all set to return to our television screen with its tenth season. While the confirmed contestants have already been announced, it was also being speculated that Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is also likely to participate in the show. However, the actress has now issued a statement revealing she is not a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Shraddha explained that she shoots for Kundali Bhagya for around 24 days in a month which already leaves her with very less time to spend with her family. Therefore, she needs time for her married life.

“I know you’re all sad (my fans & followers) But it’s true… I’m not part of Jhalak 10. I know you wish for my best but please know, right now after giving 24 days to Kundali and meagre 6 days to myself & my married life… I’m not left with any time to spend elsewhere. I could make my life really difficult and juggle who shows but then I wouldn’t be able to give any of the two my best. Also, if I do Jhalak then I got to win Jhalak. Hope you all will understand,” her statement read.

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya is married to Rahul Nagal, who is a naval officer. The two tied the knot last year in November after years of dating. Owing to their respective work commitments, post-marriage the duo didn’t get quality time to spend.