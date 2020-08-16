Shraddha Arya Begins Countdown for Her Birthday, Receives Early Gifts from Fans

Actress Shraddha Arya, who plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya, will be celebrating her birthday on August 17. Shraddha's fans and admirers have started showering her with early gifts to make it special for her.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a video, where she has received two delicious cakes and a bunch of balloons with 'Happy Birthday' written on it. "The countdown cakes!!! 2 Days to go...,"she wrote alongside the video.

Recently, the actress had taken to Instagram stories and posted about the high TRPs that her show Kundali Bhagya has been receiving.

Meanwhile, Shradha, who plays the role of Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya is paired opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show's track is about how Preeta (Shradha), Sherlyn Luthra (Ruhi Chaturvedi), and Sameer Luthra (Abhisekh Kapur) are trying their best to stop Karan Luthra (Dheeraj) and Mahira Khanna's (Swati Kapoor) wedding. On the other hand, Rishabh Luthra (Manit Joura) has found out that his wife, Sherlyn has a major role to play in his kidnapping.