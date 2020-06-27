Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar Resume Shooting for Kundali Bhagya from Home

Fans of Kundali Bhagya are overjoyed that the show has finally resumed production after the coronavirus lockdown. Actors Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura have started shooting for fresh episodes from their respective homes.

Work on all shows came to a standstill in March owing to the pandemic. Now, after the government issued guideline to allow work to begin again, TV show productions are slowly beginning again with precautionary measures in place.

The star cast of Kundali Bhagya are among the first few to be getting back to work, but they are doing it from the confines of their homes, ensuring maximum safety. A few pictures of the actors getting ready and rehearsing for the episodes have surfaced on social media.

in one of the pictures, Shraddha, who plays the role of Preeta, is seen doing her hair. In another photo, Dheeraj is seen apparently rehearsing for his role of Karan.

Shraddha herself shared the news that she is shooting from home in her Instagram stories. Fanclubs of the show have been enthusiastically sharing the photos and looking forward to watching their favourite actors on screen again. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, and one of the most popular shows on television currently.