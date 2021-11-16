CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shraddha Arya Looks Radiant at Her Mehendi Ceremony, Flaunts Engagement Ring; See Pic
Shraddha Arya Looks Radiant at Her Mehendi Ceremony, Flaunts Engagement Ring; See Pic

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Aarya is set to tie the knot this week. The actor shared a glimpse of her Mehndi ceremony on Instagram.

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who is tying the knot with Rahul Sharma in Delhi, stunned at her mehendi ceremony in a purple and yellow lehenga. The bride-to-be shared a glimpse of her flaunting mehendi and engagement ring on her Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said !" The pre-wedding festivities kick-started at Shraddha’s home from November 13. Actor Shashank Vyas and Shraddha’s Kundli Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih were also present at the mehendi ceremony.

Shraddha Arya is said to marry a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. With a few hours left for the wedding, Shraddha revealed that she was enjoying pizza with her friend, actor Heena Parmar. Besides their midnight binge, they were also seen dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan, from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Shraddha plays the lead role in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She was earlier engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015. The duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. The actress also dated Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, a few months after the dance reality show concluded, the two ended their relationship.

first published:November 16, 2021, 07:37 IST