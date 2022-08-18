Shraddha Arya Looks Stunning in Pictures From Her 35th Birthday Bash

Actress Shraddha Arya, who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry, recently celebrated her 35th birthday. The actress, known for her acting prowess in films like Nishabd and Mission Vande Mataram, is known to be an active social media user, sharing glimpses of her glammed-up pictures and sharing updates on her upcoming projects.

On the occasion of her 35th birthday, Shraddha dropped some stunning pictures celebrating the day with her friends and partner Rahul Nagal.

Shraddha, decked up in a mellow white gown, looked breathtaking. She was seen seated in a chair, flaunting the gift-laden table in front of her. A bouquet of roses, a bottle of wine, and a birthday cake were some of the items displayed on the table.

Shraddha struck an elegant pose with the rose bouquet in her hands, flashing a smile at the camera. The background revealed the decorations of the place with orange-colored balloons surrounding the actress.

The next snap showed Shraddha posing with a friend with a slice of cake in her hand. The actress was all smiles after receiving a present from her friend and the two were clicked hugging each other.

Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal were snapped in the same frame for the following picture. They were spotted going in for a lovely kiss. Going by the next slide, it seemed that Shraddha was excited to blow out the candles and cut her birthday cake.

“Thank You God For Everything!” she captioned in the series of pictures.

Fans have showered birthday wishes on the actress’ Instagram post. Further, actress Mouni Roy wished Shraddha in her comment section as well. “Happy birthday gorgeous,” she wrote.

Talking about Shraddha, she is currently seen in the Hindi drama serial Bhagya Lakshmi. On the personal front, Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal met each other through common friends. They tied the knot on November 16, the previous year.

