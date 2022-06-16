Shraddha Arya On Shakti Arora Replacing Dheeraj Dhoopar In Kundali Bhagya: 'Lot New Things Going To Take Place'

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who used to play the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya has left the show. He has been replaced by Shakti Arora. While fans are already missing Dheeraj as Karan, recently Shraddha Arya opened up about the same and mentioned she is sure that Shakti will do a ‘fab job’.

“Shakti is a good friend. He is a very renowned actor. I am sure he is going to do a fab job,” Shraddha told Bollywood Spy.

Shraddha also talked about the plot of the show and revealed that after the leap, a lot of new twists will take place. “Leap is happening and a lot of new things are going to take place. There are a lot of changes in the story. The audience was saying for a long time that story is not moving forward, so now it has gone forward by five years. So, I hope they like it,” she added.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of how the Kundali Bhagya team decorated his vanity and planned a small surprise for him. In the clip, the actor’s vanity was seen decorated with golden and white balloons and ribbons. His pictures were also spotted all over. Quotes like ‘Keep calm we miss you Dheeraj Sir’ and ‘Miss you Dheeraj’ were also put inside the vanity. Sharing the video, Dheeraj wrote ‘Blessed’ in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Dheeraj also talked about his exit from Kundali Bhagya and mentioned how Karan and Dheeraj had almost become alike in these years. “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me,” he told E-Times.

