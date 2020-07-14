Shraddha Arya Shares How She's Shooting for Kundali Bhagaya Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TV actress Shraddha Arya in a recent interview expressed how she's shooting during the coronavirus pandemic and the kind of challenges she and her team are facing. Shraddha is currently the lead of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, whose new episodes will go on air from Tuesday, July 14 after around four months.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that a lot of effort was put in getting the show where it is and now they will have to do that all over again. However, the actress in a seemingly optimistic tone added, “but that’s the life of an artist. You have to pull yourself up again. I accept it. It is my job.”

Revealing the precautionary measures that she is personally taking, Shraddha mentioned that she carries her mask and sanitiser with her. The unit of the show also ensures that all safety measures are followed while they are on the set. It is also ensured that all people are wearing masks and the current team on the set is also smaller than usual.

She said, “There are proper sanitiser machines in place; there is a booth that is set outside the set and no one is allowed inside or outside without getting themselves checked.”

Further, she also mentioned that the shoot begins at 7 AM so that the 9 PM curfew can be followed.

For around four months no new episodes were aired due to the coronavirus lockdown. The actress, on this factor, stated that one does not know if the audience is going to come back or whether it has moved to some other source of entertainment.

“Lots of people have moved away from television, the times are such that it is very challenging to come back with the show and do as good as we were doing earlier,” she added.

Meanwhile, the show’s shooting has been stalled again after Kasauti Zindagi Kay’s Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. Other shows including Kumkum Bhagya and Pavitra Bhagya’s shooting too have been temporarily shut. This has been done as the shooting of all these shows happens in close proximity.