Shraddha Arya Shares Pictures in Pink Floral Monokini, Fans Go Gaga Over It

Television actress Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen as Preeta on Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, raised the temperature on social media with her sultry pictures. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a pink floral monokini as she enjoyed an open shower. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in the sun-kissed pictures that she shared on Instagram on Friday. Sharing these ‘no filter’ pictures, she called herself ‘AntiFragile’ in the caption.

Ever since the pictures have been dropped on the internet, her fans and followers are going gaga over it. They can’t take their eyes off Shraddha. The comment section has been showered with love from many, including her co-actress Anjum Fakih and Swati Kapoor. Other TV celebs like Sara Khan, Benafsha Soonawallaand Krishna Mukherjee have also commented on the post. One of the fans even called her "Queen of million hearts," while another fan wrote, "Hayeeeeee Garmiiiiii."

Shraddha is an avid social media user and often posts breathtakingly beautiful pictures from her photoshoots. She keeps treating her fans with glimpses from her day-to-day life. The actress has a massive social media following and her pictures go viral in no time. Recently, Shraddha shared a couple of pictures in athleisure wear as she enjoyed the beautiful weather of Goa. She looks gorgeous in black athleisure. The team of Kundali Bhagya has shifted to Goa amid the Covid-19 lockdown to continue the shoot.

Shraddha’s role as Dr Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kundali Bhagya has been receiving immense love from the audience. Her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is the highlight of the show, which also stars Anjum and Manit Joura in pivotal roles. Shraddha has earlier been a part of several famous TV shows like Dream Girl, Tumhari Pakhi and Main Laxmi Tere Angan Ki.

