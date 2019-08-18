Shraddha Arya Suffers Head Injury While Performing on Nach Baliye 9, Actress Momentarily Blacks Out

Nach Baliye 9 has a number of celebrity couples participating who put their best foot forward to impress the judges and their fans alike. On the recent shoot of Nach Baliye 9, actress Shraddha Arya who is participating in the dance reality show with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar narrowly escaped grievous injury while dancing.

Shraddha and Arya have been upping their game since day one experimenting with different dance forms. Recently, while performing, Shraddha almost suffered a grievous injury. During their performance, in a particular step, Alam lost his grip momentarily which resulted in Shraddha slipping from his arms and bumping her head on the dance floor. The actress is also said to have a blackout for a second but the couple completed the entire act.

Post the performance, Shraddha in a statement said, “It was a very intense act for both Alam and me on Nach Baliye. Even during the rehearsals, we had to be focused to ensure that all the steps are being done properly. When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn’t suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us. I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act.”

Salman Khan turned co-producer for dance-reality show Nach Baliye, which is currently premiering its ninth season. Nach Baliye 9 is high on TRP charts and is one of the most trending shows of the time. The show has former and current couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the title and prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and Maniesh Paul and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends.

