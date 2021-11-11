Shraddha Arya to Marry an Indian Navy Officer on Nov 16; Samantha Akkineni Eyeing Big Budget Films

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines for a long time now for their rumoured relationship and wedding rumours in December. Amid all the speculations, an old video has gone viral where the Udham Singh actor can be seen proposing to the Sooryavanshi actress in front of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the throwback video from an award show, Vicky can be seen telling her that he is a huge fan. Then the video cuts to him asking her why doesn’t she find someone like him and get married?

When Vicky Kaushal Told Katrina Kaif He is a Huge Fan, Proposed Her in Front of Salman Khan

There’s a strong buzz that TV actress Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot on November 16, even though there is no official confirmation yet. Shraddha, who plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya, will reportedly be getting married to Indian Navy officer Rahul on November 16. The couple will apparently tie the knot in Delhi.

Shraddha Arya to Marry an Indian Navy Officer on Nov 16, Takes Break from Kundali Bhagya: Report

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor along with actor Kangana Ranaut were conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award, last year. The trio recently received their awards in a ceremony on November 8 held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. They have been honoured with Padma Shri for their excellent contribution to the field of performing arts. Recently, when Kangana marked her presence at the Times Now Summit, she was questioned about meeting Karan at the ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut ‘Tried to Spot’ Karan Johar During Padma Awards Ceremony, Says Organisers Kept Them Apart

Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty has come down heavily on Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian for “bitching" about the actress and “dragging" their family into the show despite calling Shamita his sister. Sunanda Shetty was reacting to a now-viral video of Vishal “mocking" Shamita’s partner Raqesh Bapat.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Mom Sunanda Shetty Calls Vishal Kotian ‘Snake’ for Bitching About Her

Samantha Akkineni is in no mood to stop as she has been signing projects one after another. The superstar has proved that her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya might be an unfortunate affair for her, but it is no reason to not focus on her professional life. After reports suggesting that the actress has signed a couple of small budget movies, further reports are doing the rounds that she wants to bag some big projects at the earliest.

Samantha Akkineni Eyeing Big Budget Films After Split With Naga Chaitanya?

