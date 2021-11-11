Shraddha Arya to Marry an Indian Navy Officer on Nov 16, Takes Break from Kundali Bhagya: Report

There’s a strong buzz that TV actress Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot on November 16, even though there is no official confirmation yet. Shraddha, who plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya, will reportedly be getting married to Indian Navy officer Rahul on November 16. The couple will apparently tie the knot in Delhi.

A source from Kundali Bhagya told The Times Of India, “Shraddha has kept the details regarding her marriage a closely-guarded secret. Not many know even the name of the guy, let alone how and when she met him. She has applied for around a two-week leave and shot with us her last episode yesterday before she becomes a Mrs. Her wedding will be a close-knit affair and only her close friends in the industry have been invited."

Shraddha plays the lead role in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She was earlier engaged to an NRI named Jayant in 2015. The duo called off their engagement due to compatibility issues. The actress also dated Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she participated on Nach Baliye 9. However, a few months after the dance reality show concluded, the two ended their relationship.

Read: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani Both to Tie the Knot in November?

Besides Shraddha, another Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani might also get married in this month. According to a report in Filmibeat, Sanjay and Poonam, who got engaged on February 18, 2018, might tie the knot on November 26. However, neither Shraddha nor Sanjay has confirmed the same. While Shraddha plays the character of Preeta, Sanjay is seen in the role of Prithvi in the daily soap.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.