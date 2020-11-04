Shraddha Arya Vacations with Her Kundali Bhagya Co-star Anjum Fakih, See Pics

Actress Shraddha Arya recently took to Instagram to share pictures with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih, where they can be seen vacationing together. The two actors are seen playing the role of Preeta and Srishti, who are sisters in the show.

“Quick Blurry Pictures from In Between Our "us" time. Byeeee #PreetaKiSrishti @nzoomfakih,” wrote Shraddha Arya alongside the pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, while Shraddha wore a jumpsuit with a denim jacket, Anjum can be seen in a black t-shirt and printed pants.

Shraddha also shared a video from their outing, “We vacation together and not do crazy stuff... impossible! #MyKindOfCrazy #PreetaKiSrishti #OhBhavre @nzoomfakih,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Anjum too, shared a picture with Shraddha on her Instagram and wrote, “This is our first holiday together... And I can't stop gushing abt it... You are mine @sarya12 ❤️ #preetakishrishti #shrishtikipreeta #KundaliBhagya.”

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya also stars actor Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role, opposite Shraddha. The show airs on Zee TV and is one of the popular Balaji soaps.