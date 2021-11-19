Shraddha Arya Wedding Reception: First Photos of 'Commander and Mrs Nagal' As Newly Wedded Couple

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal on November 16 in Delhi. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception on November 17. Shraddha, who looked stunning in a silver saree, shared a bunch of photos of them from their reception.

Close friends and family members were seen at the reception party. While Shraddha dazzled in the shimmery saree, Rahul Nagal looked dapper in a suit. Sharing the candid photos from their wedding bash, Shraddha wrote, “Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove."

Shraddha Arya’s wedding was attended by her family members and her close friends from the industry, like Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas, and others. The actress also shared a few clicks from her wedding day. In the clicks, Shraddha looked beautiful in a traditional red embroidered lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. On the other hand, Rahul wore an off-white sherwani for the wedding. Minutes after Shraddha posted the adorable clicks, the comment section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages. TV actors Mahira Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Anita Hassanandani along with actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar wished a happy married life to Shraddha. RJ Malishka wrote, “You Beauty. Happy happy wedded life to you." Other actors including, Pooja Banerjee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sanjay Gagnani, Sara Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Abhishek Kapur took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Having worked in a number of hit TV shows, Shraddha is currently essaying the role of Preeta Karan Luthra in the popular TV series Kundali Bhagya.

