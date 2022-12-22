Shraddha Das Looks Smoking Hot in This Thigh-High Slit Red Dress

Zid actress Shraddha Das has often shelled out major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Shraddha has worked in several multi-lingual films, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali languages, giving exemplary performances.

Besides films, the 35-year-old makes her admirers go gaga over her gram-worthy pictures, rocking in both traditional and western outfits. Recently, Shraddha made another remarkable style statement in a red hot fiery dress, looking like a million bucks.

The Arya 2 actress unleashed her boldness in a one-shoulder, vibrant red dress having a distinct cut-out on the mid-riff. Shraddha flaunted her toned legs and petite figure in the racy thigh-high slit, body-hugging dress, bowling us over with her killer curves. The actress struck a bunch of exquisite poses for her clicks, setting the Internet ablaze with her on-fleek expressions.

In terms of makeup, Shraddha went for an all-glammed makeover, adding a dash of bright red shade of lipstick clubbed with the perfect winged eyeliner, adding a hint of drama to her eyes. That subtle shimmery eyeshadow with rosy cheeks, made Shraddha look like the diva that she is. The Guntur Talkies actress rounded off her Christmas-ready avatar with a pair of gold hoops and ochre-hued sandals.

It did not take much time for social media users to assemble in the comment section to express their delight at Shraddha’s fiery hot pictures. While one admirer gushed, “I’m dead,” another called the diva, “Hot Beauty red Beauty.” Many others found the attire to be “Stunning” and went all hearts in the comments.

Shraddha Das’s rich wardrobe collection has time and again made us envious. Check out the actress draped in a transparent sleek black floral saree, teamed up beautifully with a sleeveless, plunging black blouse. Or, this simple yet elegant chikan lime-green kurta and palazzo set, weaved with delicate floral prints. Shraddha’s ensembles top the list in fashion books.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the highly-acclaimed drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Jatin Sarna, and Ravi Kishan among others, the first season of this police drama is currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix.

