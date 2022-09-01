Shraddha Das Looks Stunning in Colourful Floral Outfit, See Pics

Shraddha Das, who has appeared in numerous Telugu, Hindi and Bengali films, has a large fan base. Apart from her acting skills the actress never fails to impress the fans with her gram-worthy pictures.

She has treated her fans yet again with some of her beautiful pictures on Instagram. She is seen wearing a printed floral halter neck bikini top with a pleated high rise long skirt and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Keeping it minimal, she just opted for some statement jewelleries that included a handcuff and a pair of earrings. The diva tied her hair in a messy bun and that complemented the entire look so well.

She also shared some close-up shots which showcased her beautiful metallic eye look and subtle base with pink lips.

This is not the first time she has made her fans crazy. Recently she posted another picture of herself and looked prettiest. She wore a shimmery grey gown from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Shraddha’s fans have gone crazy over her stunning look in the designer gown. The actress adorned this look for the Telugu dance reality show Dhee 14 Dancing Icon.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the film Kotigobba 3 alongside popular Kannada actor Sudeep. The film, directed by Arjun Janya and released on October 15, last year, drew a big response from the crowd and had a fantastic run in theatres.

Shraddha is currently working on two films, Aggi Pallu and Arrtham. Aggi Pallu is directed by Akella Vamsikrishna while Arrtham is directed by Manikanth Thalaguti.

