Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas, See Pics
Alia Bhatt chose to spend Christmas eve with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor wore a Santa Claus theme hat and unwrapped gifts on the celebratory occasion.
(L to R) Shraddha Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy Christmas
Shraddha Kapoor rang in holiday spirit dressed in a Santa Claus hat. She shared pictures of herself on social media, enjoying the eve of Christmas. The actress recently launched the trailer of her forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D and seems all set to spend holiday time with family and friends. Shraddha even unpacked gifts she received on the celebratory occasion.
Meanwhile, Alia rang in Christmas eve with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and posted a pic on her Instagram stories. She was dressed in green colour, printed nightsuit as she posed with Akansha in front of their Christmas tree. Akansha wore a red colour dress, similar to Alia's. The post shared by the friends has the famous sitcom FRIENDS line written at the bottom--I'll be there for you. Now we know that Alia and Akansha also like the show.
Alia was even spotted partying at Rani Mukerji's residence with Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many other celebrities.
In another instance, Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture to her Insta stories, which had a Christmas tree decorated with gifts. She wished her fans with a "happy holidays" message.
The pics of Shraddha, Sara and Alia in Christmas spirit will set your mood right for some holidays:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rashami Desai for Targeting Sidharth Shukla
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games