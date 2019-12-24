Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas, See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor rang in holiday spirit dressed in a Santa Claus hat. She shared pictures of herself on social media, enjoying the eve of Christmas. The actress recently launched the trailer of her forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D and seems all set to spend holiday time with family and friends. Shraddha even unpacked gifts she received on the celebratory occasion.

Meanwhile, Alia rang in Christmas eve with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and posted a pic on her Instagram stories. She was dressed in green colour, printed nightsuit as she posed with Akansha in front of their Christmas tree. Akansha wore a red colour dress, similar to Alia's. The post shared by the friends has the famous sitcom FRIENDS line written at the bottom--I'll be there for you. Now we know that Alia and Akansha also like the show.

Alia was even spotted partying at Rani Mukerji's residence with Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many other celebrities.

In another instance, Sara Ali Khan also posted a picture to her Insta stories, which had a Christmas tree decorated with gifts. She wished her fans with a "happy holidays" message.

The pics of Shraddha, Sara and Alia in Christmas spirit will set your mood right for some holidays:

