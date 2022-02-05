Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff To Reunite For Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan? Here's What We Know

It is widely reported that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are coming together for their first film together, titled Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. While the title is similar to the 1998 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, it is still not clear if the film is a remake of the same. While the film’s announcement is expected soon, a new report has suggested that Shraddha Kapoor might play the lead actress in the film.

Tiger and Shraddha have worked in two movies previously. They were seen in Baaghi 2 first and then reunited for Baaghi 3, which was released in March 2020, just before the pandemic set in. According to Bollywood Hungama, the duo might hit a hattrick with Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

“Shraddha Kapoor is likely to reunite with her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff in the actioner. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have done films - Baaghi and Baaghi 3. They are childhood friends and share a great bond and good chemistry on-screen. She has been offered the project and is likely to sign it," a grapevine told the publication.

The buzz about Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan kicked off after several stars including Kareena Kapoor, shared a video featuring some of the biggest hits under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The video featured a montage of numerous hits under the banner from the 1990s and 2000s and was followed by a longer clip from the movie Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The clip was followed by the teaser announcement, “25 years ago we brought two stalwarts together. Stay tuned for the biggest announcement tomorrow (at) 12:30 PM." If a Pinkvilla report is to be believed, the film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

If the speculations are confirmed, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan will mark Tiger and Akshay’s first project together. It will also join the long list of films in Akshay’s pipeline. Just last month, the actor announced Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. He also has films such as Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Ghorka, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. Meanwhile, Tiger has Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in the pipeline.

