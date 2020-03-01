Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Birthday Celebrations Begin in Dubai During Baaghi 3 Promotions

The coming week is all set to be an fantastic one for Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Besides the fact that their film Baaghi 3 all set to release at the end of the week, the actors will be celebrating their respective birthdays as well. While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha will ring her special day on March 3.

Birthday celebrations for the pair began in advance with their fans in Dubai, when they were promoting Baaghi 3. At a promotional event, the duo was seen cutting a cake together as their fans cheered for them by singing Happy Birthday. Shraddha looked chic in a turquoise pantsuit, while Tiger looked dapper in a white suit and blue shirt.

Tiger will be turning 30 this year, while Shraddha will turn 33. A fan club of Shraddha uploaded the video of theme cutting the cake at the event. Check it out:

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6 and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani returns to the franchise to perform a special song - Do You Love Me.

Follow @News18Movies for more