Shraddha Kapoor Announces Chaalbaaz In London with a Nod to Sridevi's Hit Film

Shraddha Kapoor has announced her next project, Chaalbaaz In London, with a special Instagram post. She shared a video announcing details about the production house and makers of the film, while the tune from Sridevi’s 1989 film Chalbaaz played in the background. “CHAALBAAZ in London!!! SO excited for this! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan #CHAALBAAZinLondon," she wrote.

Sharing her excitement, Shraddha said in a statement, “I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there’s a huge responsibility on me, I’m happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey.”

Chaalbaaz In London will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ahmed Khan. Pankaj Parashar also directed the original film starring Sridevi, Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth. Loosely based on the 1973 film Seeta Aur Geeta, the film revolves around twin sisters separated at birth.