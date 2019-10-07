Shraddha Kapoor Asks Netizens to Spot Shakti Kapoor in 55 Year Old Pic

Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture of her father and actor Shakti Kapoor on Instagram.

Asking netizens to spot her father in the 55-year-old picture of his school days, Shraddha wrote: "Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi."

In the picture, Shakti is seen standing fourth (R-L) in the top most row.

On the film front, Shraddha has recently featured in Saaho and Chhichhore. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the dance drama Street Dancer 3D and action thriller Baaghi 3.

