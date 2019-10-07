Shraddha Kapoor Asks Netizens to Spot Shakti Kapoor in 55 Year Old Pic
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the dance drama Street Dancer 3D.
credits- instagram
Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture of her father and actor Shakti Kapoor on Instagram.
Asking netizens to spot her father in the 55-year-old picture of his school days, Shraddha wrote: "Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi."
In the picture, Shakti is seen standing fourth (R-L) in the top most row.
On the film front, Shraddha has recently featured in Saaho and Chhichhore. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the dance drama Street Dancer 3D and action thriller Baaghi 3.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'