Shraddha Kapoor Attends Cousin Priyaank Sharma's Wedding with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha

Days after Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her impending marriage rumours with Rohan Shrestha, the actress was spotted with the celebrity photographer at her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyaank Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Shaza Morani had a court marriage on Thursday morning. Later, the couple hosted a wedding bash for their friends and family members in Mumbai.

For the function, Shraddha opted for a pristine white sleeveless kurta and a skirt with colour-coordinated dupatta. She looked gorgeous in minimal makeup and jhumkas. Her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha looked dashing in a blue sherwani. The rumoured couple also greeted the paparazzi as they were clicked together while leaving the function in the same car.

Rohan Shrestha recently extended his best wishes to newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in a post that read, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” To which, Varun replied, saying, “I truly am.” “Hope you are ready." Varun's reply led to media and fans speculating if a wedding is on the cards for Shraddha and Rohan.

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Shraddha and Rohan and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot in 2020. However, Shraddha dismissed the rumours.

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and Varun that almost confirmed their relationship.