Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Rare and Unseen Childhood Photos of the 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHRADDHA KAPOOR: Shraddha Kapoor is extremely close to her family. A look at her Instagram uploads will speak volumes of the same. The actress never misses a chance to post appreciation notes for her mother Shivangi Kolhapure, father Shakti Kapoor, and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. We absolutely love when Shraddha takes a trip down memory lane. Why? Because she treats us with absolutely adorable pictures of her childhood.

As Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today, let’s take a look at a bunch of her childhood pictures.

How cute is this photo of little Shraddha Kapoor and her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure? The actress shared this snap on Mother’s Day to acknowledge her mother’s selfless love, magic and everything she does for her.

We must say ‘like mother, like daughter.’

Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor’s bond is absolutely adorable. Here, the actress is seen in a white frock as she posed with her father. “My rock, my strength, my support and always by my side. So thankful to you. So blessed for you. Words can never do justice to express how much I love you.. my precious Baapu…Happy Father’s Day,” the actress wrote alongside.

If you found Shraddha Kapoor’s white frock too cute to miss, allow us to introduce you to her “frock obsession phase.”

Nothing just Shraddha Kapoor and her “pillar of strength, belief and love” father Shakti Kapoor.

Shraddha is super close with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor. She often gives him a shout-out for staying by her side through thick and thin. Here are some unmissable photos of the duo. In this snap, while the brother-sister looked equally adorable, we couldn’t help but get bewitched by Shraddha’s attention-holding eyes.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a collage featuring Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma on Raksha Bandhan.

This snap of Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor is every brother-sister ever..

Here is another addition to Shraddha Kapoor’s precious collection of photographs.

In this picture of Shraddha Kapoor and late singer Lata Mangeshkar, the actress’ million dollar smile is the highlight.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been away from the big screen for quite some time, is making a comeback with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film will release in theaters this month on Holi, March 8.

