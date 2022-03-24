Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Up With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha After 4 Years of Dating: Report

Shraddha Kapoor has always been very tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, it was a known fact in BTown that the actress was dating photographer Rohan Shrestha. In fact, they had known each other since their college days, and rumours of them planning to tie the knot would also come up every then and now. But now, it looks like Shraddha and Rohan have now headed for spiltsville.

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, then Shraddha and Rohan have now broken up. A source close to the duo has told the portal that Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations in Goa. They were apparently in an on and off relationship since January and decided to call it quits in February. The reason for their breakup is not known yet, nor has this rumour been confirmed by the duo, or their families.

Reports of Shraddha and Rohan prepping to get married got stronger after Varun Dhawan left a cryptic comment on Rohan’s comment on the actor’s wedding photo. When asked about the wedding, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha had told ETimes earlier, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one. If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s father, Shakti Kapoor in an earlier interview had opened up about Rohan and said, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn’t told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other.”

Shraddha Kapoor is busy with her work commitments. The actress is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia’s Nagin in the pipeline.

