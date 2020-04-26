MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years of Aashiqui 2, Calls it 'Gift of a Lifetime'

Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years of Aashiqui 2, Calls it 'Gift of a Lifetime'

Shraddha Kapoor who was launched into siperstardom with the 2012 film Aashiqui 2 directed by Mohit Suri, celebrated the film's 7th anniversary on Twitter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Aashiqui 2 turned seven on Sunday. The romance musical is one of the most successful films of actress Shraddha Kapoor, and she thanked its director Mohit Suri for the "gift of a lifetime".

Shraddha tweeted: "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today! Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film."

Mohit replied to her saying: "Love you even more chota !! Forever."

The blockbuster tells the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he meets her and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode.

Shraddha even changed her Instagram username to Aarohi and changed her profile photo taken during the film's shoot to celebrate the movie's anniversary.

