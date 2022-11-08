Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Badi Instafam' As She Clocks 75 Million Followers On Instagram; See Post

Shraddha Kapoor is in a full celebration mood with “chai on cheek” Reason? Well, the actress has clocked 75 million followers on Instagram. Currently, Shraddha’s Insta family is 75.8 million strong. To celebrate the feat, she posted a super cute snap of herself, where she is sticking a cup of tea to her cheek. Decked up in a white tank top and sky blue shirt, the actress kept her eyes closed in a child-like manner.”Celebrating 75 million with chai on cheek” badi badi Instafam, choti choti khushiyaan,” she captioned the post.

Natasha Poonawalla and choreographer Alisha Singh dropped red hearts in the comment section, which was bombarded with endless praises from fans.

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her 75 million Insta fam:

While we are waiting to witness Shraddha Kapoor’s magic, once again, on the big screen, the actress recently treated us with a guest cameo in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's song Thumkeshwari, from the film Bhediya. Sorry Kriti and Varun, but Shraddha stole the show with her sizzling appearance and jaw dropping dance moves. A few days ago, the actress had shared pictures of her ThumkeshawrI look on Instagram. Dressed in a red hot gorgeous lehenga choli and embellished juttis, Shraddha exuded queen vibes in these snaps. Don’t you agree?

With her guest appearance in Thumkeshawri, Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed the much-awaited Stree’s sequel. The 2018 film starred Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Watch Shraddha Kapoor spilling the beans on Stree 2:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Animal also stars Dimple Kapadia and marks producer Boney Kapoor's acting debut. The film is likely to hit the theatres next year.

