Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Pet Dog Shyloh's 10th Birthday, Says She's Grateful to Have Him

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the 10th birthday of her dog with her friends today. Shraddha loves her pet Shyloh a lot and often shares pictures with him on social media. On the fur baby’s birthday today, Shraddha posted videos and pictures of celebrations with her girl-gang on Instagram. She also penned down a heartwarming note wishing the bundle of joy on his birthday, saying how important he is for her family. She was filled with gratitude for her friends too for putting in so much effort in the celebrations. She even thanked her fan clubs for their edits.

Wishing her dog, she wrote, “To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh. He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words."

In the video, she is seen holding the ‘paw’ shaped cake and singing the birthday song with her friends. She also made her little dog eat a small chunk and clicked photos with the ‘birthday boy’. The friends and Shraddha can be seen laying around cozily as they usher in happiness of celebrating the 10th birthday of their fur baby.

Earlier today, when she arrived at the airport, she was papped by shutterbugs. She was seen sporting a comfy and cool airport look. She wore a white crop top paired with beige-yellow striped pants, topped with a denim jacket. She completed the summer look with a white handbag twinning with her white sneakers and uber-cool pair of shades.

Shraddha had a blast recently when she visited Maldives with her family for the marriage ceremony of his cousin brother, Priyank Sharma. The family were all smiles for the wedding celebration.