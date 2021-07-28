Shraddha Kapoor Completes Two Years of Being Vegetarian, Celebrates with a Post on Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor on World Nature Conservation Day (July 28) took to Instagram to share with her followers that she has completed two years of being vegetarian. She revealed that she decided to turn vegetarian for her love for animals.

Sharing a small video which gave a sneak peek into the actress’s vegetarian diet, she wrote, “As we all celebrate World Nature Conservation Day, I wanted to share that I completed 2 years of being vegetarian on 21/7/21. I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It’s made me happier and healthier. 🙃 Here’s celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself. 💫💜….#vegetarian #love #oneearth #environment #animallover #healthyfood #plantbased #cleaneating."

One of the films that faced the brunt of lockdown was Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha in lead roles. According to a report by Mid-Day, the third schedule of shooting of the film was supposed to take place in the second week of May. Now, as a few states are starting to relax the lockdown restrictions, the makers of the movie are planning to resume the shooting soon.

