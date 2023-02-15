Shraddha Kapoor spent Valentine’s Day with the students of a college in Pune. She welcomed them with red roses. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star is making grand gestures and leaving an impact on the youth while she promotes the upcoming film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor.

This doesn’t come as a shocker because Shraddha is often seen going out of her way to her to make her fans smile, which becomes one reason why her fans love her so much.

As soon as she arrived, the friendly and approachable Shraddha got showered with a ton of love from the students. Her relatable Marathi mulgi vibe definitely is one reason why her popularity is simply huge in Pune.

The actress, who is a big fan of Vada Pav and Missal Pav, enjoyed every bit of it at the Eiffel tower at Seven Wonders park. Dressed in the colour of Love, donning a red jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans, Shraddha looked extremely appealing, igniting excitement amongst the fans of the film.

She shared her love for vada pav on Instagram, calling it her ‘forever Valentine’.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

