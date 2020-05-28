Shraddha Kapoor Demonstrates What Grocery Shopping Looks Like Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown to buy essential groceries with her brother Siddhanth. The two were wearing masks and gloves as precautionary measures and were seen pushing the trolley around inside the store.

Shraddha and Siddhanth also clicked a selfie and shared it on social media, writing, "It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling ♥️☺️ ... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a .. for your safety and others around (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown. She also shared a poem on her social media recently from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.

