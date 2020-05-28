Shraddha Kapoor Demonstrates What Grocery Shopping Looks Like Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown to buy essential groceries with her brother Siddhanth. The two were wearing masks and gloves as precautionary measures and were seen pushing the trolley around inside the store.
Shraddha and Siddhanth also clicked a selfie and shared it on social media, writing, "It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling ♥️☺️ ... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a .. for your safety and others around (sic)."
It's a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling ♥️☺️ ... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance , make sure you are wearing a .. for your safety and others around. ♥️ #stayhome #staysafeall #immunityiskey #helparoundasmuch.
Meanwhile, Shraddha has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown. She also shared a poem on her social media recently from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.
A lot of us are feeling anxious and “caged” during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life? . Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom? . When @shazamorani asked me to be a part of this cause, I immediately jumped on board because I realized I could lend my voice to those who don’t have one. Animals can’t speak for them selves, we need to become their voice. I would truly hope that all of you do the same.✨💜 . . “Until one loves an animal, a part of ones soul remains unawakened.” - Anatole France. #LockdownZoos @petaindia @worldforallanimaladoptions @samaajscope @sachinsbangera @tweeeked @yodacreates @kiara.sougrakpam @aditya_star_being @salvageaudiocollective @viraajsaxena @rhnr @varun_lalwani
