Shraddha Kapoor Down with Dengue, Shooting for Saina Nehwal Biopic Halted
The film went on floors in September.
Shraddha Kapoor at Novotel Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
The shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic has reportedly been stalled because actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the titular role, has been diagnosed with dengue.
“Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a check-up revealed that she has dengue,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying.
“She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists,” the source added.
Commenting on Shraddha’s health, film’s producer Bhushan Kumar told Mumbai Mirror, “Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible.”
Last week, the 31-year-old actress shared her character’s first look on Instagram. Take a look:
Talking about the film, Shraddha earlier told PTI, "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting, right from her misses to her injuries and victories."
Saying that she could understand well Nehwal’s eventful life, she added, "I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring.”
Notably, Saina Nehwal is a champion badminton player who has won over 23 international badminton titles for India.
The biopic, which went on floors in September, is being directed by Amol Gupte.
