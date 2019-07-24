Shraddha Kapoor Gets Injured on Street Dancer 3D Sets, Informs Fans Via Video
Actress Shraddha Kapoor twisted her ankle on the set of her upcoming film, 'Street Dancer 3D'.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Actress Shraddha Kapoor twisted her ankle on the set of her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha on Monday evening shared a video on Instagram stories that shows her on-set physiotherapist applying cold compression to her ankle.
"Ankle twist care by our lovely onset physio... 1st my neck and shoulders, and now my ankle, and you are there to rescue. Thank you," she captioned the video.
Helmed by Remo D'souza, Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan opposite Shraddha. It also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.
Apart from these, she also has three other projects in her kitty— Saaho, Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.
Talking about how she manages it all, she recently told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”
Shraddha will next be seen in an action avatar opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is slated to release on August 30.
