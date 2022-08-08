Shraddha Kapoor Gives Fans A 'Tight Pappi' For This Sweet Reason

On Sunday, India celebrated Friendship Day with full enthusiasm. Shraddha Kapoor, who prefers to keep her fans updated about her life through her social media profiles, made sure to wish all of them on this special day. The actress dropped a boomerang on the story of her official Instagram account.

Exhibiting her super casual no makeup look, the Baaghi 3 actress was seen giving kisses to her fans and followers. While celebrating Friendship Day with her loved ones, Shraddha wrote in the caption, “Tight pappi to my Instagram fam! Happy Friendship Day!”

The actress ended the caption with a handful of hug and kissing emoticons. She looked adorable in a simple outfit. Clad in a casual white t-shirt, Shraddha chose to keep her hair open. There is no denying the fact that the actress enjoys a plethora of fan following and is loved by many.

Over the weekend, a fan spotted the actress at Versova taking a jetty to Madh Island and greeted her with a flower bouquet in an adorable way. Shraddha was on her way for a brand shoot when she came across the fan. She looked amazing in a white floral print salwar suit and left her hair open.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Next, she will be seen in Pankaj Parashar’s comedy film Chaalbaaz In London, which is expected to release this year only, as the actress has completed the shooting schedule for the same.

In addition, the fans will get to witness Shraddha sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic comedy. The film is backed by the T-Series as well as the filmmaker himself. After completing the segment in Spain this year in June, the stars wrapped the shoot for their film in Mauritius in July. The upcoming film is expected to hit the theatres on Holi next year.

