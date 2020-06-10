Shraddha Kapoor Goes On Bike Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; Watch Video

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of a romance brewing between Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The two have often made several public appearances together in the past two years.

On Tuesday, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted enjoying a bike ride in Mumbai's suburbs. Shraddha opted for an all-black look. She sported black tee with matching track pant and also donned a face mask. On the other hand, Rohan opted for a casual look and paired a white tee with printed shorts. A video of them enjoying the ride also emerged online.

Check out here:

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between the two and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot this year. However, Shraddha dismissed the rumours.

Last year, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan that almost confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande.