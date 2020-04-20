MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Got Too Comfortable With a Gun During Saaho

Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor said that when not shooting or during breaks I was so attached to the gun that if I didn't have it with me, I would enquire about it.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she got very comfortable holding a gun while shooting for Saaho, so much so that it started feeling like the gun was an extension of her body!

"Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like it was an extension of my body. When not shooting or during breaks I got so attached that if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it," Shraddha said.

"The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another important aspect which I had to be extremely careful about. Till date I am in awe of a police officer's mind, it is so sharp in terms of how they react to situations and even use the gun," she added.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Prabhas, and also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. The action drama Saaho was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Shraddha essayed the role of a police officer in the movie.

Recalling her experience, she said: "Playing the role of a cop is not an easy task, there are a lot of different personality traits associated with it. Therefore, to make my character Amritha look convincing, I went through a little bit of training on how to use a gun along with some action training. While training I did get a few injuries, but since it was the first time, I was playing a character like this I didn't give up and gave in my best. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role, it's surely going to be a memorable part of my life."

The 2019 release will air on April 25.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,614,289

    +40,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,404,325

    +74,786*

  • Cured/Discharged

    624,798

    +29,569*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,238

    +4,521*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres