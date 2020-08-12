Shraddha Kapoor Hails SC Ruling on Equal Coparcenary Rights of Daughters

Shraddha Kapoor has hailed the Supreme Court landmark judgement in favour of rights of daughters to have a share in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) property. The court held that daughters will have a right in the parental property in accordance with the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the fact that daughters would have equal coparcenary rights. She shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "About time! #Equality".

The court held that daughters' rights are absolute after the amendment and that she would have the right of inheritance irrespective of whether the father was alive at the time of the amendment or not.

Shraddha, time and again, shares posts on social issues that matter to her. She recently urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and asked everyone to be thankful for what they have and asked everyone to do their bit.

"I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is a little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in."

She further added, "Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand."