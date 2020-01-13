Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to express her pleasure over Varun Dhawan's new film's announcement--Mr Lele. Varun's first look from the forthcoming film was unveiled on Monday and he was seen wearing just underwear in the teaser poster. Shraddha, Varun's Street Dancer 3D co-actor, shared a snap of Varun's Mr Lele poster and said that Varun looked like he was wearing her dad's 'kaccha' (underwear).

Read: Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor Complains Varun Dhawan Did Not Let Her Fly Kite

Check out Shraddha's reaction to Varun's first look from the upcoming film Mr Lele.

#Humpty and #Badri team reunite... #VarunDhawan, director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar team up for #MrLele... 1 Jan 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/ZV2t43eCR8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer Mr Lele on January 1, 2021.

The duo have previously collaborated on blockbusters Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Dharma Productions, the banner behind the Dulhania franchise, is producing Mr Lele as well. There were reports that the movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers have not made any formal announcement yet.

Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, which is scheduled to be released on January 24. He is also working on Sriram Raghavan's Arun Khetarpal biopic.

Read: Has Anushka Sharma Begun Prep for Biopic on Former Indian Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami?

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.